Joel Matip's contract expires at the end of the season and Liverpool may have a dilemma on their hands.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the final home game of the previous two seasons, Liverpool have said farewell to players who have etched themselves into club folklore.

In 2022, Divock Origi - the scorer of so many important goals that are woven into the Anfield annals - was giving a rousing send-off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the end of last campaign, James Milner and Roberto Firmino, both at the fulcrum of Jurgen Klopp's success built on Merseyside - particularly in the early years of the German's reign - got the goodbye they throughout deserved. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita also said au revoir.

While the culmination of the 2023-24 campaign is still six months away, planning for the future will already be afoot. Discussions behind the scenes between Klopp and his backroom staff will have happened and will continue. The Liverpool manager's chief aim is to focus on upcoming games in a hectic period but he'll be acutely aware that should the club stand still then they'll get swept aside.

One decision that must be made is the future of Joel Matip. The defender was one of Klopp's first signings in the summer of 2016 when brought in on a free transfer from Schalke. It was hailed as shrewd business at the time and that has proven the case.

Matip has helped Liverpool win six majors honours and he started the 2019 Champions League final triumph over Tottenham Hotspur. Forays out from the back and his all-round mannerisms during games have made him a cult hero - so much so that the dedicated X account @NoContextJMatip has more than 150,000 followers,

Advertisement

Advertisement

And with the former Cameroon international's contract expiring in June, Liverpool must make a decision whether to offer him fresh terms or opt to end what will be an eight-year stay.

Indeed, it's a quandary that the Reds may have against the backdrop of Matip's performance in the 1-1 draw at Manchester City. The centre-back set the tone for Liverpool's defensive display by making two important blocks within the opening 90 seconds. He scarcely put a foot wrong otherwise.

At the beginning of the season, it was a possibility that Matip may drop to fourth choice in the pecking order. Ibrahima Konate was expected to be Virgil van Dijk's chief partner while Joe Gomez is entering his prime years aged 26 and penned a new contract 12 months prior. However, Matip's place in the line-up is currently ahead of the pair.

Having also been immense in the 3-0 victory over Brentford before the international break, it's unfathomable to think Klopp will break up the duo of van Dijk and Matip for Premier League matches. Konate and Gomez may have to settle for Europa League and Carabao Cup outings for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Van Dijk and Matip boast an abundance of experience. But that is perhaps what may be against the latter when it comes to his future. Both will be aged 33 at the start of 2024-25. Klopp will hardly require a reminder of what happened when he allowed too many of his midfielders to grow old together. With van Dijk promoted to captain after Jordan Henderson's exit, he will not be the one to make way.

Konate, meanwhile, is the long-term future of Liverpool's defence. If the France international can get a sustained run of fitness and start avoiding niggling injuries he's been prone to, his potential is vast. What's more, Gomez was one of the best centre-halves in the Premier League before suffering a serious knee injury in November 2020 - having been van Dijk's main partner in the title-winning season.

Perhaps most importantly, Klopp won't want to block the pathway of Jarell Quansah. The 20-year-old academy product has made magnificent progress this term, making a total of nine appearances - four of which have been in the league.

In truth, Matip's future may come down to the remit he is happy to fulfil. If he was to settle for a support-act role then it would be a straightforward decision to keep him. Indeed, Matip has hinted that he wants to extend his Merseyside stay. Speaking to Sky Germany in September, he said: “Here in Liverpool, with these absolutely top conditions, you can’t just leave.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I also feel incredibly comfortable here in my private life. I think it’s desirable not to constantly change clubs. But everyone has to decide that for themselves. In any case, I find consistency helpful. If in the end it was just [Schalke and Liverpool], I would be perfectly happy. But in football, you never know for sure.”