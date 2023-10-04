Liverpool’s appeal to overturn Curtis Jones’ red card has been unsuccessful.

The midfielder was sent off in last Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. Jones was initially given a yellow card for a challnge on Yves Bissouma in the 26th minute but referee Simon Hooper overturned his decision after a VAR review.

It means Jones must serve a three-match ban domestically - starting against Brighton on Sunday. He’ll also be suspended for the Merseyside derby against Everton and the meeting with Nottingham Forest after the international break.

Therefore, it’s significantly increased the chances of Jones featuring against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League tomorrow night at Anfield. The 22-year-old can still feature for Liverpool in Europe and Jurgen Klopp may look to utilise him.

Had Jones been available, Klopp would likely have handed Jones a rest after he also featured in the 3-1 win against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup last week. Liverpool are likely to make changes against Union and handed opportunities to the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo in midfield. Harvey Elliott could also feature in the engine room. Yet Jones is also an option to be deployed on the left-hand side of the attack.

Mo Salah and Luis Diaz are likely to be on the bench, while Cody Gakpo is ruled out with injury. Darwin Nunez was unused at Tottenham with a minor injury and may be kept fresh for Brighton. Like Jones, Diogo Jota is banned against Brighton after being given his marching orders for two yellow cards in the Spurs reverse. He’s likely to start as well as 17-year-old winger Ben Doak.

