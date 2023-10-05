Darwin Nunez. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to get minutes under his belt when Liverpool face Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League this evening (20.00 BST).

Having not played for a month after suffering a hamstring injury in a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on 3 September, Alexander-Arnold was back on the bench against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend - but was unsurprisingly unused with the Reds ending the 2-1 loss with nine men.

Yet the clash against Union comes at the perfect time for the vice-skipper to make his return to the starting line-up - especially with a Premier League trip to Brighton on the horizon at the weekend. Alexander-Arnold requires much-needed minutes to get himself back up to speed.

Another of Jurgen Klopp’s key men who was left on the bench in the Spurs reverse was Darwin Nunez. There would have been a few furrowed brows pulled by supporters when the team news came out before kick-off that the striker was not starting. The Liverpool manager then provided clarity on his decision, revealing Nunez had been troubled by a small bone issue around his knee in the build-up.

After a mixed maiden season at Anfield in 2022-23 following a £64 million arrival from Benfica, Nunez has made marked improvements already this term. He’s already bagged four goals and recorded two assists in eight appearances, while his pressing off the ball - what Klopp has previously called the ticket into his team - has been refined.

Given that Nunez didn’t feature at Tottenham, while he only came on for 25 minutes in the 3-1 win over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup in the previous game, there will be calls from sections of supporters for Nunez to feature against Union and wreak havoc. Liverpool are already a forward down in Cody Gakpo after he left Spurs in a knee brace while Mo Salah and Luis Diaz are likely to be given rests.

But with Nunez spotted wearing strapping around his knee in training yesterday, Klopp must feel it’s prudent to save the Uruguay international for Brighton. Along with Gakpo, Liverpool will be without Diogo Jota on the south coast after he was given his marching orders at Spurs for two yellow cards. That means that that the Reds’ attacking options will be depleted against a Seagulls outfit who’ll be determined to bounce back following a 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Villa.