Jurgen Klopp has simple Fabinho decision as Kostas Tsimikas enters Liverpool fray

Liverpool face Benfica in the Champions League quarter-final second leg at Anfield.

Liverpool have little time to reflect on their enthralling 2-2 draw against Manchester City.

The seismic clash between the Premier League title rivals certainly lived up to the billing at the Etihad Stadium.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But at the final whistle of Sunday’s encounter, the spoils were shared and the Reds remain a point behind City with seven games to go.

Liverpool now take their attention off the race for the top-flight silverware - although the stakes remain just as high.

The Reds have a Champions League quarter-final second leg against Benfica to now focus at Anfield on before they again face City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday.

Klopp's side are firmly in the driving seat ahead of their return clash against Benfica.

They hold a two-goal cushion following a 3-1 victory at the Estádio da Luz last week.

One foot is through the door to book a third semi-final appearance in five years.

Now the Reds just need to see out the next 90 minutes to set up a clash against either Bayern Munich or Villarreal in the last four of Europe’s elite club competition.

With another battle against Pep Guardiola's side approaching, which this time could go all the way to penalties, Klopp may be pondering changes to his team against Benfica.

That's not to say that Liverpool don't want another victory, though. Far from it.

Goalkeeper

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Alisson Becker had a mixed performance at City.

The Brazilian made a top-class save to thwart Raheem Sterling in just the fourth moment.

Yet his distribution was nervy at times. A slack pass led to the corner that yielded the home side's second goal.

Still, Alisson's had a fine season overall as he pursues the Premier League Golden Glove.

Klopp will likely want continuity between the posts rather than handing Caoimhin Kelleher a first start since the Carabao Cup final triumph almost two months ago.

Defence

Trent Alexander-Arnold was involved in both of Liverpool's goals against City - notching an assist and a second assist.

He's created 20 goals in all competitions and is enjoying arguably his best-ever campaign to date.

However, creativity is not what Klopp fundamentally requires against Benfica.

By no means will Liverpool shut up shop but they could afford to rest Alexander-Arnold, who's recently come back from a hamstring injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold in action for Liverpool against Man City. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

If the right-back is handed a breather, Joe Gomez may come in and provide more defensive solidity, while James Milner has filled in at times this season.

Andy Robertson, on the opposite side of the rearguard, could also be handed the evening off. Kostas Tsimikas has been excellent all season when given a chance and proved an able deputy.

In central defence, Ibou Konate has made four appearances in the Champions League. He opened the scoring in last week's clash against Benfica with a bullet header.

There's a decent chance the Frenchman may come in. If that was the case, Joel Matip would be the likeliest to step down, although handing Virgil van Dijk a rest could be something Klopp's weighing up.

Van Dijk has had an arduous season after recovering from a long-term injury, playing 41 games in all competitions. Only Jordan Henderson (44) and Diogo Jota (42) have featured more.

Both van Dijk and Matip might well be given respite, with a back four of Milners, Gomez, Konate and Tsimikas fathomable.

Starting vice-skipper Milner would give both leadership and experience required.

Midfield

The Reds boss certainly has ample options in central midfield.

Fabinho was below his best in the City encounter. Indeed, it was a rare off-day for the usually uber-consistent Brazilian.

For club and country, Fabinho has played 42 times this term - the majority for the entire 90 minutes.

Henderson also struggled during stages and Thiago Alcantara's injury record could see him saved for the Wembley semi-final.

If Klopp decides to shake up his engine room, he has the scope to do so.

The German could select from Milner, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Harvey Elliott.

The latter pair were not in the match-day squad against City.

Thiago Alcantara on the ball for Liverpool against Man City. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Up front

Kopites will be hoping that Mo Salah's second-half display at the Etihad will be the start of a return to form.

Salah registered an assist for Sadio Mane's equaliser and then grew into the game afterwards.

Certainly, plenty of supporters would like to see the 28-goal forward sit out the second leg. It's not often he's had a chance to recharge his batteries.

Luis Diaz relished his goal against Benfica, having arrived from fierce rivals Porto in January.