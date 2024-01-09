Liverpool prepare to face Fulham at Anfield after earning a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup.

Liverpool aim to move a step closer to Wembley when they face Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Reds head into the encounter in fine fettle, having won their previous three games - most recently a 2-0 FA Cup third-round victory over Arsenal - and top the Premier League.

Liverpool are still fighting for four trophies and the squad is currently stretched, which means Jurgen Klopp could be weighing up changes against Fulham

Goalkeeper and Defence

It's the Carabao Cup so it will mean that Caoimhin Kelleher comes in between the posts for Alisson Becker. The Republic of Ireland international will be dreaming of another Wembley outing, having been the hero in the penalty shootout victory over Chelsea two years ago.

Much will depend on the availability of Virgil van Dijk when it comes to central defence. The Liverpool captain was ill against Arsenal although Jarell Quansah was superb alongside Ibrahima Konate. In truth, Klopp may not want to play Konate again so quickly given his record of niggling injuries but could have little choice if van Dijk is unavailable.

Joe Gomez has been magnificent covering at left-back with Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas sidelined. Owen Beck returned from his loan spell at Dundee last week but had to serve a suspension against Arsenal, but is now available. It would be a significant game for the 21-year-old to make his full debut for the club, however.

Conor Bradley also comes into the equation as a new option from the outset on the left or on the right-hand side for Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Northern Irishman was superb when introduced as a substitute at Arsenal as he helped quell the threat of Gabriel Martinelli. After a fine loan spell at Bolton last season, Bradley will be hoping for more chances after he had a back injury that ruled him out for the best part of four months.

Midfield

Alexis Mac Allister was withdrawn after 60 minutes on his first start since recovering from a nasty cut to his knee. With Wataru Endo away on Asian Cup duty with Japan, Mac Allister is again likely to operate in the No.6 position.

Dominik Szoboszlai will again miss out through a hamstring injury while Cody Gakpo was not effective in the engine room during the first half at Arsenal. Harvey Elliott could drop into the middle but Klopp could be tempted to hand Bobby Clark a chance to shine.

The 19-year-old is highly rated by the Liverpool boss and his coaching staff and would have been given chances in the Europa League group stage had it not been for an ankle injury. He took a yellow card to quell an Arsenal attack, which underlined he has nous at a tender age.

In the other No.8 role, Ryan Gravenberch will be pushing to start ahead of Curtis Jones after winning the free-kick that led to the breakthrough at the Emirates Stadium.

Forwards

Liverpool have been cautious with Diogo Jota since he recovered from a hamstring injury. But after making a game-changing impact on three occasions, he'll surely be unleashed from the outset.

And after confirming the victory with a stoppage-time goal, Luis Diaz would deserve to keep his spot. The Colombia international was switched to the right flank against Arsenal, with reaped the rewards and that could be something Klopp repeats with Mo Salah at AFCON.

On the left, Darwin Nunez caused problems with his pace against Arsenal. There is still a debate about which is his best position while Gakpo could be given the nod. Kaide Gordon, who played in the Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg win at Arsenal two years ago when aged 17, is another option.