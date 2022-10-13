Mo Salah scored the quickest hat-trick in Champions League history in Liverpool’s 7-1 defeat of Rangers.

Jurgen Klopp revealed that Liverpool had to ‘force’ Mo Salah to take up more central positions against Rangers which led to his history-making hat-trick.

The Reds romped to a 7-1 victory at Ibrox and inched closer to qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League.

Salah was rested from the outset and came on in the 67th minute.

And the winger would net the quickest treble in Champions League history. It took him just six minutes and 12 seconds to bag a treble.

Salah’s form so far this season has been a stark contrast to the heights he hit last term as Liverpool went close to claiming an unprecedented quadruple.

But getting the Egypt international to take up areas closer to the goalposts rather than on the flank could be key.

Speaking on Salah’s hat-trick, Klopp told BT Sport: “Different position - more inside. We had to force him a bit.