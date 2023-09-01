Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp opted to remain tight-lipped on Liverpool’s pursuit of Ryan Gravenberch.

The midfielder has arrived on Merseyside ahead of completing a €40 million switch to Anfield from Bayern Munich. He’s set become Liverpool’s fourth signing of the summer after Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszli and Wataru Endu.

However, speaking at his pre-match press conference before Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Aston Villa, Klopp would not be drawn on whether Gravenberch will be arriving.

The Reds boss said: “I'm really sorry to disappoint you, I cannot talk abut that because it hasn't really happened yet, all the decisive stuff hasn't happens. It's Friday, right, if something happens we can talk about it on Sunday. It's deadline day, I don't want to kill the excitement of the people. You never know [if any other signings could be made] but I am busy today with other things.”

Liverpool face Aston Villa on Sunday but will be without two centre-backs. Virgil van Dijk is suspended after being sent off in the Reds’ 2-1 win at Newcastle United while Ibrahima Konate is set to miss a second game because of injury.