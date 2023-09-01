Jurgen Klopp hints if Liverpool will sign centre-back on deadline day as double blow confirmed
Liverpool transfer deadline day news as Jurgen Klopp also responds to Ryan Gravenberch pursuit.
Jurgen Klopp opted to remain tight-lipped on Liverpool’s pursuit of Ryan Gravenberch.
The midfielder has arrived on Merseyside ahead of completing a €40 million switch to Anfield from Bayern Munich. He’s set become Liverpool’s fourth signing of the summer after Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszli and Wataru Endu.
However, speaking at his pre-match press conference before Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Aston Villa, Klopp would not be drawn on whether Gravenberch will be arriving.
The Reds boss said: “I'm really sorry to disappoint you, I cannot talk abut that because it hasn't really happened yet, all the decisive stuff hasn't happens. It's Friday, right, if something happens we can talk about it on Sunday. It's deadline day, I don't want to kill the excitement of the people. You never know [if any other signings could be made] but I am busy today with other things.”
Liverpool face Aston Villa on Sunday but will be without two centre-backs. Virgil van Dijk is suspended after being sent off in the Reds’ 2-1 win at Newcastle United while Ibrahima Konate is set to miss a second game because of injury.
There has been a clamour from supporters for Liverpool to recruit a centre-half throughout the window regardless but Klopp has suggested that won’t happen. He added: “If we could bring in a centre-half for the weekend, we would think about it. No - we can't. Ibou, will not be ready for the game.”