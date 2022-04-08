Liverpool travel to Manchester City on Sunday for a clash that’s being billed as Premier League title decider.

Jurgen Klopp told how the ‘incredible’ rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester City has brought the best out of the two sides.

The Premier League heavyweights go head to head at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday for a clash being billed as a title decider.

The Reds sit a point behind City as the pair continue their dominance in the top flight.

Pep Guardiola’s side have claimed the crown three times in the past four years, with Liverpool winning their maiden Premier League title in 2020.

Jamie Carragher recently labelled Liverpool’s rivals City as the best of the Premier League era, having both finished in the top two in 2019, 2020 and are set to do so again this time around.

Klopp concurred with the Kop legend.

“Then yes,” the Liverpool boss replied in jest when asked about Carragher’s comments.

“I’ve watched a lot of football in my life but cannot say I was always in the subject.

“I know about big rivalries. It’s cool. In the last four years, since we stepped up a little bit and closed the gap on City slightly, it’s interesting - absolutely.

“We push each other to incredible points tallies - madness. I never thought these kind of things were possible, especially not in this league.

“The consistency both teams showed is incredible. We had our top year where we won the league and City could not - there was a little gap.

“There were years, especially last year when there was a gap again because we had our problems. Apart from that, it was always close.