Jurgen Klopp 'in support' of FSG's potential new project that Liverpool fans will love

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are looking into a fly-on-the-wall documentary about Liverpool being produced.

Bloomberg reports that the Reds are in talks with 'various media groups' about shooting that could likely consist of the day-to-day life at the AXA Training Centre and in the boardroom.

FSG approved the documentary Being: Liverpool in 2012 which captured the team during the pre-season period of Brendan Rodgers' first season as manager.

Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal have all featured in Amazon's popular All of Nothing series. Jurgen Klopp reportedly turned down the opportunity in 2018 but said to now be 'supportive' of the idea. Bloomberg suggests that discussions may not lead to an agreement, however.

Other clubs including Newcastle United, Sunderland and Wrexham have welcomed cameras into usually secluded areas of football clubs.