Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he'll make changes to his Liverpool team for the season finale against Southampton.

The Reds' trip to St Mary's is a dead rubber with nothing on the line for either side. Liverpool will finish in fifth spot in the Premier League regardless of the result, having missed out on Champions League qualification, while Southampton have already been consigned to bottom place and relegation to the second tier.

Klopp still wants to bring the curtain down on what's been a disappointing campaign with a victory. But he admits that fresh legs will be needed, while some of his fringe players will get a chance to 'show something'.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Liverpool manager said: “I have to make sure I find a line-up with good legs, a lot of desire. We will not take any risks with players - that makes no sense. We have a big group together, training looked really good so the boys were really into it, it was cool.

“I didn't make any decisions because it's pretty early and didn't see the doctor yet. When I do that, I have to make sure I find players who are really ready in all departments. It makes sense to make changes, to be honest, just to get fresh legs on the pitch and players who want to show something besides the fact the enemy wants to win the game.”

Darwin Nunez has missed the past two games with a toe injury but is back in training. However, key defenders Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson are doubtful.

