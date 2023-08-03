Jurgen Klopp knows he has 10 days to fix two season-defining Liverpool problems

Liverpool face Chelsea in their opening 2023-24 Premier League fixture but there is still work to be done.

Virgil van Dijk’s analysis standing pitchside of a fervent, stifling Singapore National Stadium was one that plenty would have concurred with.

“So many good things, so many things that we have to improve,” the newly-appointed captain admitted after Liverpool’s 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich. “But yeah, obviously a good opponent, a very good opponent, and they punish you if you’re not on it for a split-second and that’s what happened today. But overall there were so many good moments, especially with the ball I think we showed a lot of improvement, but there is still work to do and that’s what we are going to do.”

It was hard to argue against van Dijk’s snap evaluation. Perhaps when the video footage is studied by Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff, the perspective may change. That, however, is doubtful.

Defeat by Bayern is scarcely ignominious. They have won the Bundesliga title for 11 successive years and are a bona fide European juggernaut. Yet with the Reds’ 2023-24 Premier League season starting in 10 days’ time, there are still ameliorates required.

In the final third, Liverpool remain a potent force. To score three goals against Thomas Tuchel’s side is a feat in its own right. Throughout the pre-season campaign, Klopp’s troops have plundered 17 goals in four games. Picking a front three of Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez is the antithesis of a selection headache - it’s the situation every manager covets.

But it’s in defence where frailties remain. Their brittleness was a stark reason why only a fifth-place finish was achieved - and Champions League qualification yielded. A total of 47 goals were conceded - just the seventh-best in the top flight.

Against Bayern, the same issues occurred. Trent Alexander-Arnold was persistently targeted throughout last term, although a switch to a hybrid right-back/ centre-midfield role resulted in a change of fortunes in the final 11 matches. It allowed Liverpool to dictate games, with their now vice-captain known for his crossing prowess turning into an engine-room conductor.

However, it hardly takes the acumen of Pep Guardiola or Sir Alex Ferguson to know the risk involved in deploying such a tactic. The void that can be left on the right-hand side is vast. Opponents with deadly wingers in their own right can take advantage - just like Serge Gnabry did for Bayern. Both of the German outfit’s goals in the first half were engineered from their left flank. A ball over the top allowed Gnabry through on goal to reduce the deficit before the ex-Arsenal man again found space in the channel before he teed-up Leroy Sane.

In truth, Joel Matip - who started for Liverpool against Bayern - isn’t the ideal centre-back option to provide the necessary protection. Turning 32 next week, more pace is required. Ibrahima Konate is likely to partner van Dijk for much of the season, but how the France international was exposed for Bayern’s fourth goal in a similar manner was also a concern.

And in the middle of the park, the necessity of recruiting a new defensive midfielder has augmented. With Fabinho and Jordan Henderson no longer in the ranks after their respective departures, as well as James Milner and Naby Keita leaving at the end of June, there is no specialist player to feature in the number-six role. Curtis Jones, as a result, has taken up the mantle in the past two friendlies. But the 22-year-old would likely be the first to admit that while he’s happy to plug the gap, he’s more effective further up the pitch.

Recruiting an out-and-out destroyer is paramount. Winning the ball back and launching swift attacks will only enhance the performances of summer arrivals Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Romeo Lavia is the main target but after two bids rebuffed, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will meet Southampton’s £50 million demands. Fluminense’s Andre is another to be linked but there would be doubts as to how quickly he would acclimatise to the Premier League - and if he will be allowed to depart before the end of the season in Brazil.