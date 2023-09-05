The Liverpool defender limped off in the victory over Aston Villa as Ryan Gravenberch watched from the stands.

Ryan Gravenberch has opted to drop out of Holland under-21 international during the international break.

The midfielder signed for Liverpool from Bayern Munich on January transfer deadline day for a fee of around £34 million. Gravenberch could not feature in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Aston Villa because he was not registered with the Premier League in time and instead watched from the Anfield stands.

Gravenberch was a bit-part player at Bayern last season and he'll be determined to break his way into Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool plans. And in a bid to get up to speed, he will not represent Holland under-21s for their upcoming games against Moldova and North Macedonia.

A Dutch FA statement said: "Ryan Gravenberch will not travel to Zeist this international match to join the Dutch Juniors. The Liverpool FC midfielder has indicated to KNVB coach Michael Reiziger that he wants to focus on his new club during the international match in September and will therefore not make himself available."

Certainly, that is a boost for Klopp, who'll now get to work with Gravenberch for the best part of two weeks.

The 21-year-old will be hoping to thrust himself into contention when Liverpool travel to Wolves on Saturday 16 September. The Reds are already sweating on the fitness of Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

