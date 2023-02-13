Sporting director Julian Ward and director of research Ian Graham will leave Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that the departures of key members of Liverpool's backroom staff is 'completely normal'.

The Reds have endured an incredibly underwhelming season so far. They sit just 10th in the Premier League table and look unlikely to qualify for the next campaign's Champions League. Meanwhile, they've surrendered their grip on both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

It's not just been on the pitch where supporters have expressed concern, though. Sporting director Julian Ward will leave at the end of the season, having only succeeded Michael Edwards in the role last summer. Meanwhile, director of research Ian Graham also steps down come June after more than a decade at the club.

Some have suggested there is instability behind-the-scenes at Anfield. But Klopp, speaking ahead of tonight's Merseyside derby against Everton, suggested that is not the case.

The Liverpool manager said: “That's completely normal thing and you know it as well. We could go know through the seven-and-a-half years, a lot of people left, a lot of people came in and it always worked out. We never spoke about it because: 'Oh that helps, oh that helps'. Now we play bad football and you tell me, it makes no sense.

“If they were not helpful or inspirational then they would not be here and I'm 100% clear about that. No-one is here because they're my friend. It was never the case and will never be the case. They are here because they're best in class at what they're doing.

“If you praise them in the good times, criticise in the bad times. If you don't praise them in the good times then don't do it in the lesser good times. Have the balls and go for me then confrontation can happen. I get an awful lot of money to face these situations.