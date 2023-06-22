It seems anyone's guess who may be the next player to arrive through the Anfield arrival door.

The signing of Alexis Mac Allister was announced even before the summer transfer window was officially open for business. The 2022 World Cup winner from Argentina was recruited from Brighton and Hove Albion for what appears to be a bargain fee of an initial £35 million. Having scored 10 goals for the Seagulls in the Premier League last season, there's understandable excitement about Mac Allister being prised to Liverpool.

But Kopites are all too aware that one midfielder won't be enough. At least another addition in the middle of the park is required - especially after the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Then factor in the Reds' lacklustre 2022-23 season in which the engine room came under plenty of scrutiny.

There have certainly been plenty of names linked. Jurgen Klopp may favour someone who's still to hit their peak but has already displayed potential in abundance. Khephren Thuram, Gabri Veiga, Ryan Gravenberch and Manu Kone all fit that category.

But Klopp is also supposedly monitoring bringing in a player who's just entering what is generally deemed his best years - Nicollo Barella.

Liverpool have reportedly courted the Inter Milan star for several months. While he might be several years older than the likes of Thuram and Co, it would mean there's more chance of the 26-year-old slotting seamlessly into Klopp's system.

Last season, Barella recorded an impressive nine goals and 10 assists in 52 appearances to help Inter reach the Champions League final. And although the Serie A outfit were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City in Istanbul, the Euro 2020 winner with Italy's performance garnered plenty of plaudits.

What's more, Klopp has already spoken of his admiration for Barella. Liverpool faced Inter in the Champions League quarter-finals during the 2022-23 season. Barella was ruled out of both legs, however, as he was forced to serve a two-match suspension. The Reds indeed profited as a 2-1 aggregate saw them into the last 16.

And before Liverpool's 2-0 triumph in the first clash at the San Siro, Klopp did not hide how highly he rated Barella. He said: “That Barella is not able to play is not bad for us!

“He is a really good player, a really good player. I like him a lot. He has all the things you want from a midfield player. He’s aggressive, he’s technically [good], he can run for ages and all these kinds of things.

“So he’s a top-class player. But – I’m not 100 per cent sure – probably the replacement will be Arturo Vidal. So that’s experience at its best. He’s played everywhere at the top level and I think, in these games, Arturo is especially motivated, so I’m not so sure it’s such an advantage for us that he will play instead of Barella."

What may prevent Liverpool from making a move for Barella is his price tag. Premier League rivals Newcastle United were reportedly keen to sign the Calgari academy product for £50 million. However, that is nowhere near Inter's valuation with The Independent suggesting it would take £80 million for Barella to be sold.