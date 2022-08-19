Liverpool have a lengthy injury list for the trip to Old Trafford but two key players a ready to return to action.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roberto Firmino is available for Liverpool’s visit to Manchester United, while Joe Gomez is in line for a return to the starting line-up.

Firmino missed the Reds’ 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday as a precautionary measure but was back in full training earlier this week.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of the Brazilian, Jurgen Klopp said: “Bobby trains completely normal and is ready.”

Gomez, meanwhile, is ready for a start having only been deemed fit enough for a second-half cameo last time out.

His manager added: “He was really unlucky, last week he had a little thing, he is back in completely normal training and hopefully stays like this and he will start.”

Darwin Nunez is suspended after being sent off but fellow forward Roberto Firmino is back. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

However, there is no further good news on the injury front for Liverpool ahead of their trip to Old Trafford early next week.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara (both hamstring), Ibrahima Konate (knee) remain out for the foreseeable future.

And, while issues for Caomhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay (unspecified injuries) and Joel Matip (groin) are thought to be less serious, they will stay on the sidelines in the short term.

There is, though, better news on Curtis Jones (calf) and Diogo Jota (thigh), who could be ready to return to training after Monday’s game.