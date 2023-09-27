Liverpool team to face Leicester City in the Carabao Cup confirmed.

Liverpool winger Ben Doak. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has made wholesale changes to his Liverpool side against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup third round at Anfield.

Just one player remains from the 3-1 Premier League victory over West Ham United last Sunday - and that is Curtis Jones. Surprisingly, he appears to be lining-up in a right-back role - and captains the side - with Trent Alexander-Arnold still recovering from a hamstring injury and Joe Gomez given a rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In goal, Caoimhin Kelleher unsurpisingly comes in for No.1 Alisson Becker. Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah feature in central defence, with Kostas Tsimikas right-back.

Summer signings Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch partner Harvey Elliott in midfield while exciting teenager Ben Doak, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota are in attack.

Gomez, Alisson, Mo Salah and Andy Robertson have all been given the evening off, with academy prospect Luke Chambers among the subs.

Liverpool: Kelleher, Jones, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Doak, Jota, Gakpo