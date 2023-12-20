Jurgen Klopp has claimed that he was not 'overly happy' with the atmosphere inside Anfield during Liverpool's Carabao Cup quarter-final victory over West Ham United - and told those who do not plan to be 'on their toes from the first second' during Saturday's seismic clash against Arsenal to give their ticket away.

The Reds cruised to a 5-1 triumph over the Hammers to reach the semi-finals of the competition. Dominik Szboszlai's fine strike gave the home side the lead in the first half before a Curtis Jones double and goals from Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah after the interval moved Liverpool into the last four.

The home side were dominant throughout the encounter and Klopp was highly impressed with the display - particularly in the opening 45 minutes. However, he felt there was not enough noise created by Kopites.

Liverpool now turn their attention to hosting Arsenal on Saturday in a Premier League top-of-the-table clash. And after there was a subdued atmosphere in the 0-0 draw against Manchester United last weekend, Klopp has called for Anfield to be a bearpit from the outset. Speaking after the West Ham win, he said: "I have to say it was long ago I said it. In the first half when the boys played exceptional, I was not overly happy with the atmosphere behind me. I asked people what they want. We change a lot of things, we dominate West Ham, we create a lot of chances. If I was on the stand, I would be on my toes. I don't know. If the Man Utd game (a 0-0 draw) was that bad that we have to say: 'Oh sorry' we didn't smash them.