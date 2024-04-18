Jurgen Klopp has insisted he’s not concerned about Mo Salah’s form for Liverpool.

The Reds crashed out of the Europa League as they suffered a 3-1 aggregate defeat by Atalanta in the quarter-finals. Liverpool lost the first leg 3-0 at Anfield and had an uphill battle heading into the return clash in Italy.

Klopp’s men made the perfect start when Trent Alexanader-Arnold won a penalty in the fifth minute. Salah stepped up and tucked the spot-kick home for his 23rd goal of the season and handed the visitors a lifeline. But the Egyptian struggled for much of the contest, missing a golden chance shortly before half-time and was substituted in the 66th minute.

Salah hasn’t been operating at the peak of his powers since recovering from a hamstring injury last month. But Klopp is relaxed over the 31-year-old’s current situation.

Speaking at his post-Atalanta press conference, Klopp said: “I'm not part concerned. That's what strikers do, that's what happens to strikers. He has to go through that, he's one of the most experienced players in the squad. That's pretty much it.

“It's not that Mo didn't miss chances before in his life, that's part of the game. The penalty was super-convincing, a super penalty then the next chance was unlucky but it's not the first time he misses a big chance like that.