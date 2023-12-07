Jurgen Klopp makes 'crazy' Man Utd title race claim as he discusses Liverpool and Arsenal's chances
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the Premier League title race is wide open - but is scarcely writing off Manchester City.
The Reds earned a 2-0 win at Sheffield United to move back within two points of leaders Arsenal after 15 games. What's more, Liverpool are four points above reigning champions City, who suffered a 1-0 loss to third-placed Aston Villa.
Advertisement
Advertisement
City are still the favourites, while many would predict that Liverpool and Arsenal are the likeliest to stop Pep Guardiola's men from claiming a fourth successive crown.
However, Klopp believes that Villa are an 'incredible' side while he is not writing off the chances of Manchester United despite their struggles. Liverpool's fierce rivals beat Chelsea 2-1 and are sixth on 27 points.
Asked if the title race will go down to the wire this season, Klopp replied after the Reds' win over Sheffield United: "I have no clue! If we win it, I hope not. I have no clue. We will see that. I don't know if they lose or whatever, if somebody would write City off, that would be the biggest joke in the history of football, that really makes no sense. Arsenal is obviously fighting, had a similar experience as we had a few days before – it feels really good; anyway you have to play the next game from the start again and it's 0-0 and not 4-3 already and you don't score a late goal and can take that into the next game.
"Aston Villa is incredible. United is there, don't play yet maybe exactly the football whoever wants it, I'm not sure, the media or whatever, some arguments – but they have points like crazy, so they are around. Chelsea, I'm not sure if they're coming still. All these kind of things and you have to play them anyway. Who cares where they are? We have to play them and they are incredibly strong, the league is incredibly strong. You need to be lucky to get through difficult moments – with injuries especially. So I have no clue where this will end up."
Advertisement
Advertisement
"In the last few years it was always two maybe. I'm really not interested in that, to be honest. As long as we are around there, I'm fine with that. But it's all so difficult and so intense and [with] all the games coming up now, so let's get through this and then ask me again in April."