Jurgen Klopp makes Anfield atmosphere admission immediately after Liverpool vs Norwich
Jurgen Klopp took charge of his first Liverpool game after announcing his departure at the end of the season.
Jurgen Klopp admitted he will have to handle the emotions of the Anfield crowd for the rest of the season as his Liverpool farewell tour got off to the perfect start.
Klopp announced the bombshell news earlier on Friday that he'll step down as manager as the end of the campaign. The German has been in the hot seat since 2015 and oversaw the Reds' return to the pinnacle of European football, winning six major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League.
Klopp took charge of his first game since his shock announcement as Liverpool faced Norwich City in the FA Cup fourth round. His name was chanted almost immediately after kick-off as the Reds earned a comfortable 5-2 victory.
Klopp's now hoping that his players and fans alike can quickly become accustomed to the fact he'll be departing in the summer. The Liverpool boss told the BBC: "I get it, it's very emotional. I just have to make sure that I don't get on that side of it. I said they don't have to do it because I know our relationship already. In the games, we need to be warriors and not celebrate the old man on the sidelines.
"First match after the news and we can get used to it. Chelsea are in a good moment, it will be tough but let's make sure we are ready for that."