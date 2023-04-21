Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott have been down the Liverpool pecking order of late.

Jurgen Klopp insists Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho are training exceptionally well as they await their next Liverpool chance.

Both fledgling forwards have been down the pecking order of late. Elliott had been ever present in the opening 41 games of the season, scoring five goals and recording two assists, but has not featured in the past three matches.

Carvalho, meanwhile, has netted three goals in 21 outings since arriving from Fulham last summer. However, the 20-year-old has managed just four minutes of football in the previous 13 fixtures and been linked with a loan move away from Anfield in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool’s healthy injury situation means that Klopp will again forced to omit several players from his squad for the clash against Nottingham Forest tomorrow.

But the Reds chief stressed that Elliott and Carvalho are not letting their heads drop. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp said: “He [Elliott] is training exceptional. Fabio Carvalho is training exceptional. All the boys. That’s the hardest part - we haven’t had it all season then all of a sudden I leave five players at home. Crazy.

