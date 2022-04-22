Erik ten Hag will become Manchester United manager next season.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted the hiring of Erik ten Hag can help revive Manchester United.

The Dutchman’s expected appointment at Old Trafford to take over next season was confirmed yesterday.

He will succeed interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Ten Hag’s currently on track to lead Ajax to successive Eredivisie titles before he leaves for the Reds Devils.

The 52-year-old also had a spell in Germany working for Bayern Munich II, which overlapped with when Klopp was in charge of Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool thrashed United 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday, which took this season’s aggregate score to 9-0.

United have yet again unachieved throughout the campaign and languish sixth in the table.

However, Klopp said after his side’s defeat of the 13-time Premier League champions that he expects them to strike back in the future.

And the Liverpool boss reckons swooping for ten Hag could do that.

Klopp said: “Probably (the start of United striking back). Yes. What can I say?

“They know now what they can do in the future, they can start with what they want to do for the next season, the next years, I don’t know.

“I don’t know how long he’s signed (a contract for). That’s it.”