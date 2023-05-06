Liverpool moved within one point of Manchester United in the Premier League top-four race.

Jurgen Klopp remains adamant that Liverpool will not catch Manchester United and finish in the Premier League top-four.

The Reds’ 1-0 victory over Brentford at Anfield has moved them within one point of Erik ten Hag’s side in the race for Champions League qualification.

Liverpool have indeed put the pressure on United, having recorded six successive victories. However, the Old Trafford side have two games in hand on the Reds.

Klopp admitted before the Brentford win he couldn’t see Liverpool reeling in United - and that stays the same.

He said: “If Manchester United win their games in hand, then they are seven points away and it is pretty much done. We know that. Brighton, if they win all their games in hand which is absolutely possible they are above us.

