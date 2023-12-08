Joel Matip is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp is confident Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group will show their 'class' and offer Joel Matip a new Liverpool contract.

Matip has suffered a ruptured ACL that may see him miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season. It's a huge blow for the defender, who has been a key player during Klopp's reign as manager. Signed on a free transfer from Schalke in the summer of 2016, Matip has helped the Reds win six major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season. But Klopp believes that FSG offer Matip fresh terms. Speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to Crystal Palace, the Liverpool manager said: "I'm pretty sure the club will show their class just like they should do it. I'm pretty sure the club has told Joel already whatever happens, as long as he's injured everything is fine and now we have to make decisions together with Joel and how it looks after that.