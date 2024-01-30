Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool Thiago Alcantara of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on January 26, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of their Premier League clash against Chelsea.

The Reds aim to retain their five-point stranglehold at the summit of the table against Mauricio Pochettino's side at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The injury list is starting to look healthier, with Andy Robertson (shoulder), Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee) and Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring) making their respective returns in the 5-2 FA Cup victory over Norwich City.

Alexis Mac Allister missed out against Norwich with a knock but is back in training.

Thiago Alcantara was spotted back in training last week, having not played for Liverpool since having hip surgery nine months ago. Klopp says that the midfielder looks 'incredible' but needs time before being considered for match action.

Klopp said: "Macca trained yesterday so he should be fine. Thiago trained [for the] first time, which was an incredible moment after all the months he couldn’t. And then training at the level he trains – oof! But he needs time. But it’s anyway a wonderful sign for yesterday. Nobody [new] out, the other boys still in."

Mo Salah will not be heading back to the African Cup of Nations after Egypt crashed out at the hands of DR Congo. Liverpool's talisman suffered a hamstring issue during the tournament and returned to Merseyside for treatment.