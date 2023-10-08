Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jurgen Klopp has insisted Liverpool’s regular centre-back partner for Virgil van Dijk remains undecided.

Captain van Dijk is undisputed first choice in the heart of the Reds’ defence. But in the Premier League this season, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have all played alongside the Dutchman.

Matip has started the past four top-flight games - and previous two next to van Dijk following his return from suspension. Gomez has featured at right-back during the injury absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold - who is now back fit - while Konate impressed alongside youngster Jarell Quansah in the 2-0 Europa League win over Royal Union Saint-Gilloise earlier this week.

Liverpool travel to Brighton this afternoon and it remains to be seen whether Konate will keep his berth or Matip will be restored alongside van Dijk. Speaking ahead of the trip to the south coast, Klopp is happy with his options and suggested rotation could be key with Konate and Matip both suffering from injuries in the past.

The Reds boss said: “So, we don’t make a difference between league games and cup games and stuff, we just play football and want to win the next football game ahead of us. So that means I didn’t make a decision who plays [together]. I know that they all can play together. It’s about, the boys had a little bit of history when they play too often that they then get injured. We had that in the past and we tried to share the really high, intense part as long as it’s possible. Maybe after the international break it’s not possible anymore, then two of the centre-halves play all the games. That’s possible as well.