Jurgen Klopp makes Liverpool spending admission and honest FSG claim

Chelsea have continued to splash the cash this month as they prepare to face Liverpool at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp insists that Liverpool are in ‘good hands’ as they prepare to face big-spending Chelsea at Anfield tomorrow (12.45 GMT).

The Reds sit just ninth in the Premier League table, with supporters clamouring for fresh reinforcements during the January transfer window to help climb the table. So far, Liverpool have signed only Cody Gakpo for £37 million this month.

Chelsea languish one spot below Liverpool but have continued their splurge under American billionaire owner Todd Boehly. Mykhailo Mudryk’s arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this week. Meanwhile, Noni Madueke’s impending move to Stamford Bridge from PSV Eindoven will take London outfit’s spending under Boehly to around £460 million in less than a year he’s been in charge.

Klopp admitted that Liverpool have to keep spending in the future to continue competing for Champions League qualification every season. But he admits it can’t be ridiculous amounts and feels the Reds are in a sound position under owners Fenway Sports Group.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Liverpool boss Klopp told reporters: “I can see investment stopping in the future and that means we have to do it as well. I don’t talk about now because it’s always slightly different but in general. I believe in coaching, developing and team building and using 100%.

“But, in the world out there, managers out there are really good - there are so many out there it’s crazy - and they believe that as well. If they believe that and start properly spending then you cannot not spend - you wil have a little bit of a problem. I don’t think Chelsea can do that for the next 10 years - I don’t know, maybe they can?

“Things will have ups and downs but we just have to be there. We are in a good position. I know it sounds strange because we don’t play our best football but, in general, we are in good hands and don’t get crazy. We really know about responsibility we have and we really try absolutely everything to bring us back on track and go from there and then not to worry too much.