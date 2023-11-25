'Don't know' - Jurgen Klopp makes Liverpool and Darwin Nunez line-up confession
Liverpool face Man City in the Premier League after the international breaak.
Jurgen Klopp has confessed he'll be making a late decision on his Liverpool line-up for the Premier League top-of-the-table clash against Manchester City.
The Reds prepare to restart the campaign after the international break with a trip to the Etihad Stadium today (12.30 GMT). Liverpool's four South American players; Darwin Nunez - who fired three goals for Uruguay - Luis Diaz (Colombia), Alisson Becker (Brazil) and Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina) all returned and trained on Thursday. The quartet played in two games for their respective nations.
But Klopp, speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, gave little away as to whether any of the quarter will be available. The Liverpool manager revealed that he will have to have conversations and look his players 'in the eyes' to see if they are indeed ready to face reigning champions City.
Klopp told reporters: "We have to make these decisions and for that, I have to wait until then (after training). Have to look in their eyes, talk to them and figure out who is ready to start and who is better to bring on.
"Nearly all had a really good international break. Lucho scored twice, Uruguay obviously did really well so we have to see. [We] want to use them as often as possible but, in this moment, I don't know if it's possible."