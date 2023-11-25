Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with Man City boss Pep Guardiola. Picture:

Jurgen Klopp has confessed he'll be making a late decision on his Liverpool line-up for the Premier League top-of-the-table clash against Manchester City.

The Reds prepare to restart the campaign after the international break with a trip to the Etihad Stadium today (12.30 GMT). Liverpool's four South American players; Darwin Nunez - who fired three goals for Uruguay - Luis Diaz (Colombia), Alisson Becker (Brazil) and Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina) all returned and trained on Thursday. The quartet played in two games for their respective nations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Klopp, speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, gave little away as to whether any of the quarter will be available. The Liverpool manager revealed that he will have to have conversations and look his players 'in the eyes' to see if they are indeed ready to face reigning champions City.

Klopp told reporters: "We have to make these decisions and for that, I have to wait until then (after training). Have to look in their eyes, talk to them and figure out who is ready to start and who is better to bring on.