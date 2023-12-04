Jurgen Klopp makes rare comment after Newcastle United's win over Man Utd

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool entered the 2023/24 season with the plan to fight for a top four finish after failing to qualify for Champions League football at the end of the previous campaign. But after an impressive start, the Reds are now in contention for the title, and the latest round of results sees them move to second in the table, two points behind leaders Arsenal.

The competition is wide open though and there is still plenty of time for the Premier League's inevitable twists and turns. Right now, just four points separate first and fourth in the table, and the positions further down are even more compact.

Newcastle United are hungry for another top four finish and their latest result added a huge three points to their tally as they push for a way into the top bracket. Eddie Howe's team played out a hard-fought 1-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday, thanks to a 55th minute goal from former Everton man Anthony Gordon.

Despite their torrid injury struggles right now, Newcastle are still impressing with their run of form as they stay tight with the pack at the top of the Premier League table. The Magpies are currently sixth on 26 points, three points behind Spurs in fourth. Their win also marked the first time Newcastle have beaten United in three consecutive matches since 1922. Jurgen Klopp, who enjoyed a thrilling 4-3 win over Fulham at the weekend, couldn't help but weigh in on the Newcastle result.