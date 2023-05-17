The manager was referring to a moment from earlier on in the season.

Jurgen Klopp couldn’t help but poke fun at Jordan Henderson in his post-match interview after the win over Leicester.

The Reds romped to a 3-0 away victory at the King Power thanks to a brace from Curtis Jones and a fine strike from Trent Alexander-Arnold, but it could have been more.

Klopp was referring to Alexander-Arnold and his free-kick routine. It gave Liverpool a third goal on the night but it’s been tried and tested plenty of times in the past.

The German referred to the set-piece which was taken at Crystal Palace earlier this season - in which Henderson blocked a strike which looked to have been flying into the net - a point he joked about during his interview.

“We should’ve scored from this free kick routine 3 times this season but we defended it ourselves. I won’t mention the name [of who], you can watch it on YouTube.”

The game in question was the goalless draw against Crystal Palace in February - and three points there combined with their current run of seven wins in a row would have meant top four would have been in their hands.

Although, Henderson did reach an important milestone last night; he started his 300th Premier League game for Liverpool, making him just the fourth player to hit that milestone for the club, with Jamie Carragher (484) Steven Gerrard (466) and Sami Hyypia (310).

Alexander-Arnold’s strike ensured that he continued his strong run of form, moving onto two goals and eight assists in the league this season as he produced another moment of magic from a set-piece.