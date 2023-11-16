From left: Fabio Carvalho, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones celebrate Liverpool's 2022 Community Shield triumph. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It was a victory that lifted RB Leipzig above Borussia Dortmund and back into the Champions League places.

Yet not for the first time this season, Fabio Carvalho had to settle for a vantage point from the bench rather than playing his part in the 3-1 triumph over Freiburg last weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was more disappointment for the on-loan Liverpool attacking midfielder, with his frustrations from last season seeping into 2023-24.

Carvalho established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in England when helping spearhead Fulham to the Championship title in the 2021-22 campaign. He scored 11 goals and recorded eight assists, which earned him a switch to Anfield.

In truth, establishing himself in Jurgen Klopp's side was always going to be difficult. There is a chasm between the summit of the second tier to an outfit expected to challenge for the Premier League title, having fallen two games short of an unprecedented quadruple.

It didn't help Carvalho that the Reds' form jettisoned, with just a fifth-place finish being yielded in 2022-23.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carvalho made 22 appearances in his maiden Reds season, scoring three times. He made a promising opening which included a stoppage-time goal in a dramatic 2-1 win over Newcastle United and an outing from the outset in the Merseyside derby against Everton. But from November onwards, the Portugal under-21 international was given a total of 11 minutes in the league.

Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez were preferred on the left-wing role while the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner and Curtis Jones were ahead in the midfield pecking order.

It was abundantly clear that the versatile youngster needed a loan this term. And when it was revealed that he would be joining RB Leipzig, there was scarcely anyone who disapproved. He was going to play for a side that persistently finishes in the upper echelons of the Bundesliga and compete in the Champions League.

However, a third of the way through his spell in Germany, Carvalho remains a peripheral figure. It started well, with the 21-year-old coming off the bench to help Leipzig earn a 3-0 victory over Bayern Munich to win the DFL Supercup. However, a bit-part player is what Carvalho remains. To date, he has managed just 10 appearances, making two starts and amassing only 234 minutes of action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the January transfer window approaching, Jurgen Klopp may now have an unwanted decision to make. If Carvalho's situation does not change in the next six weeks, he could well be recalled if there is such a clause installed in his Leipzig contract.

Granted, there is the argument that fighting for his spot could see Carvalho mature. If he did force his way into Marc Rose's plans and become a regular then it would be regarded as a significant learning curve and a pivotal juncture of his career. However, having barely played for the best part of a year, Liverpool will also be aware that they do not want to stagnate his promising potential.

Klopp lauded the resolve and determination that Carvalho displayed when he was out of favour at Liverpool last season. “I think there is a possibility that maybe Fabio will go on loan or whatever," said the Reds boss in May. "We will see. The thing is, this was not Fabio’s best year of his career, clearly, in a very young career, but it might have been his most important.

“No player has impressed me more than Fabio, that’s the truth. Because this kind of very talented boy came here with big dreams and big expectations, it was OK in the beginning but didn’t work out in the end.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“His work ethic will give him a fantastic career. He trained while getting nothing. For players, there’s only one present you have each week: you line me up, if not that then take me in the squad. That’s my only chance to satisfy a player.

“If I don’t do that, it’s about how the player reacts – and his reactions, in a row, I never saw it before. Unbelievable. I’m not sure if he goes on loan or whatever, if we keep him, we will see.”