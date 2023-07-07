Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, centre, with former sporting director Michael Edwards, left, and FSG president Mike Gordon. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It was a transfer decision that will undoubtedly go down as one of the best in Liverpool's history.

Perhaps only Kenny Dalglish's arrival from Celtic in 1977 and Ian Rush being recruited from Chester City three years later may trump the signing of Mo Salah.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Purchased for £43.9 million from AS Roma in 2017, the winger has been at the fulcrum of the success delivered under Jurgen Klopp. Had Salah not been brought to Anfield, there may not be a sixth Champions League or maiden Premier League title adorning the trophy cabinet.

In his six years at the club, Salah has become the Reds' Premier League top scorer (137) and sits sixth on the all-time ranking with 186 goals. The phrase world class can be bandied around too flippantly but the Egyptian truly fits that description. He'd get into any team on the planet.

Jurgen Klopp will certainly look back on signing Salah as one of his most important decisions in the future. Yet things could have been so different.

That is because Salah was not at the top of the Liverpool manager's wish list in the summer he joined. Reports have suggested that Klopp, in fact, coveted Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt over the former Chelsea forward. However, then-sporting director Michael Edwards intervened. Edwards convinced Klopp that Salah would be the better option. The rest is history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To Brandt's credit, his career has also gone on an upward trajectory. In 2019, he earned a move to Borussia Dortmund, helping them win the DFB-Pokal in 2020-21 and made 32 appearances as they went agonisingly close to claiming the Bundesliga title last term.

Brandt's goal return of 30 from 169 outings for Die Borussen is nothing near the ratio of Salah's for Liverpool. However, that might have been different had the 27-year-old been under the tutelage of Klopp. Even the German may have pondered that hypothetical scenario himself.

And some six years, Klopp may finally have a situation where he gets to see how signing Brandt may have panned out. Granted, Liverpool are not aiming to strengthen their forward options in the summer transfer window. Midfield has understandably been the Reds' focus given the glaring problems in the engine room last season.

Alexis Mac Allister has prised to Merseyside from Brighton for £35 million. And last week, Dominik Szoboszlai became Liverpool's second signing as he joined from RB Leipzig for £60.1 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Excitement has been building around the 22-year-old. Clips of long-range goals and masterly assists have been watched in abundance.

Perhaps what makes Szoboslai's arrival so intriguing is that he's a versatile performer. Last season, he featured in centre-midfield, left-wing, right-wing and attacking-midfield roles for Leipzig. And, interestingly, according to FBref, the Hungary international's stats rack up similar to Brandt's.

For example, last season Szoboslai averaged 0.2 expected goals per 90 minutes, with Brandt coming out at 0.19. And for expected assists, Szoboszlai boasted 0.3 per 90 and Brandt 0.34. Meanwhile, Szobozslai recorded 75 progressive ball carries throughout the campaign and Brandt 67.

In January, Liverpool will be without Salah for a period as he will captain Egypt in the African Cup of Nations. The tournament takes place between January 13 and February 11 and if the Pharaohs again reach the final, having been beaten by Senegal on penalties last year, then Salah would miss four Premier League fixtures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Klopp will require another option to feature on the right-hand side of his attack. Harvey Elliott is the natural left-footer to replace Salah while Diogo Jota is blessed with versatility.