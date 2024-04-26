Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, holds the Liverpool badge on his coat after the team's defeat in the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on April 24, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The hope was that fresh legs would see Liverpool prevail in the Merseyside derby.

Yet it came quickly apparent that Jurgen Klopp’s selection decisions emphatically backfired as the Reds suffered a 2-0 defeat by Everton - and diminished their Premier League title hopes.

In fairness, Klopp was scarcely aided by Diogo Jota suffering an injury after the 3-1 victory over Fulham along with Cody Gakpo being unavailable due to the birth of his child. It’s feasible that the pair could have started after delivering eye-catching performances at Craven Cottage.. Certainly, Gakpo could have been in the Liverpool manager’s plans when he addressed the media ahead of the derby, having confirmed Jota would be sidelined after scoring against the Cottagers.

Instead, it meant that Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez were restored to the attack. Both players’ displays left a lot to be desired. Salah was again largely anonymous and unconvincing when chances did fall his way. Meanwhile, his poor first touch would give Everton possession that won them the corner for Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s second-half header.

Nunez had a gilt-edged chance to draw the Reds level after Jarrad Branthwaite had given the home side the lead before the break. But it was an archetypal effort on goal from Nunez, lacking composure and precision as he fired at Blues goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s legs.

Surely, if available, Gakpo will replace Nunez when Liverpool travel to West Ham United on Saturday. The position of Salah also has to come under scrutiny. He could be benched for a second time within a week in the capital.

Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s performances also came under the microscope. The former was tyrannized by Calvert-Lewin throughout the encounter and subbed midway through the second half while Alexander-Arnold’s slapstick marking of Everton’s second goalscorer has been chided on social media.

And the midfield’s meek effort should face its share of criticism. Klopp isn’t quite facing the problem he had in his engine room throughout last campaign but the new-look options are running out of steam. Alexis Mac Allister was lucky not to have been booked in the first half and his wayward clearance gifted Branthwaite the opener. Szoboszlai’s barnstorming early-seasn form has jettisoned and Jones has struggled to build momentum since coming back from an ankle injury. Wataru Endo also appears that his fuel light is flashing.

Ryan Gravenberch could - no should - have found himself aggrieved to have been taken out of the starting line-up against Fulham. The Dutchman has been given few opportunities in the Premier League since signing for £34 million from Bayern Munich last summer. He was handed only an 11th top-flight appearance from the outset at Craven Cottage but it was arguably his best for Liverpool. Gravenberch bagged the decisive goal in the 53rd minute when curling home from outside of the box.

Opportunities for Gravenberch have been scant. No doubt the 21-year-old has been frustrated, while an ankle injury suffered in the Carabao Cup final triumph over Chelsea impacting his quest for more regular game-time.

There have been indifferent performances from Gravenberch in his maiden Premier League campaign. Yet that is to be expected and it’s easy to forget how young he still is despite having come through the ranks at Ajax and spent a year at powerhouse Bayern.

Despite Gravenberch’s lack of opportunities, he’s someone well regarded by his manager. The Reds boss last month said: “Ryan played for us super-important games. He got injured in bad moments where he could get some rhythm. Then he had a little injury here and there again. Incredible talent, crazy first touch and movements, acceleration – all fantastic.

“But we have a really good midfield together and he will get minutes more and more, 100 per cent, and will go his way, 100 per cent. He’s an incredibly talented player and I really think he’s in the right place, in the right club.”

After just picking up only four points in their previous four games, along with crashing out of the Europa League, Klopp needs to reinvigorate his side. Changes simply have to be made against West Ham to ensure Liverpool are victorious and edge closer to Champions League qualification.