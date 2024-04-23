Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The social media speculation started hours before kick-off. That inevitably led to pre-match hysteria. And when Liverpool's team was officially announced an hour prior to the clash against Fulham, Jurgen Klopp's decisions came under more scrutiny.

The Reds boss made a total of five changes at Craven Cottage. It was against the backdrop of Liverpool failing to win their previous two Premier League games, while their 1-0 win over Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-final second leg was scarcely convincing. The Reds were toothless in the second half despite trailing by two goals on aggregate and meekly exited the competition.

Klopp recalled Wataru Endo to his midfield and interestingly handed Ryan Gravenberch a rare start. Yet the biggest talking point was that Mo Salah was dropped to the bench along with Darwin Nunez.

Doubts were raised about whether the line-up that had been selected was strong enough to defeat Fulham. However, after a 3-1 triumph, Klopp's decisions were fully vindicated. Gravenberch netted the decisive goal, his maiden in the Premier League, while Diogo Jota - who replaced Salah - was on target in his first start since returning from injury. Luis Diaz took up Salah's customary right-wing role, with Liverpool's front line significantly more threatening than in recent games. Salah was confined to a 16-minute substitute cameo - yet could not have the desired impact.

In truth, it was a bold decision from Klopp. The Reds manager will be as wary as everyone that his talisman's form has taken a marked dip since recovering from a hamstring injury last month. Salah might have recorded five goals and three assists after his comeback but overall performances have been found wanting.

Now as Klopp prepares for his final Merseyside derby against Everton, he has the quandary of whether to recall Salah or stick with a winning formula. In derbies gone by, it would have been an unthinkable decision.

Salah has a fine record against the Toffees, scoring seven goals in 10 games. That includes scoring twice in the 2-0 win at Anfield in October. Yet there is a genuine argument that the 31-year-old should remain among the substitutes.

There have been two derbies when Salah indeed was on the bench, which were both in the 2019-20 season. In a 5-2 win over Anfield, Klopp was afforded the luxury of resting Salah against an Everton side who were 18th and would sack Marco Silva in the aftermath of their thrashing. Then for the reverse clash at Goodison after the campaign restarted following the Covid-19 pandemic, Salah had been carrying an injury ahead of the game and was not risked.

As Klopp goes into the battle for his 19th and last Merseyside derby, he has much to ponder when it comes to Salah. Liverpool are still very much in the race for the Premier League title and have the chance to put the pressure on Manchester City. A win would see the Reds move four points above the current champions, albeit having played two games more.