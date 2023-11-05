Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for today’s Premier League trip to Luton Town (16.30 GMT).

And from last weekend’s victory over Nottingham Forest, the Reds make just the one change. Interestingly, Kostas Tsmikas has been dropped to the substitutes’ bench despite being the only fit senior left-back in the injury absence of Andy Robertson.

Jurgen Klopp has opted to deploy Joe Gomez in the full-back position. Apart from that, it’s the same side that ran out easy winners against Forest. Earlier in the week, Klopp made wholesale changes for a 2-1 Carabao Cup win away to Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, Luis Diaz is on the bench after returning from Colombia following the kidnapping of his parents. Curtis Jones is not back in the match-day squad, though, despite having served a three-match suspension in the Premier League. He was not spotted in training on Friday, having featured at Bournemouth.

A triumph for Liverpool over Luton will see them move within one point of leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Salah, Nunez, Jota.