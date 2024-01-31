Jurgen Klopp names latest Liverpool youngster he rates highly and 'really ready to go'
Jurgen Klopp has given plenty of upcoming Liverpool players chances this season.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful Calvin Ramsay can follow in the footsteps of Conor Bradley and Owen Beck by thriving on loan.
Ramsay has endured a difficult 18 months since signing for the Reds from Aberdeen in the summer of 2022. He had an injury-hit maiden season that limited him to two appearances. The right-back joined Preston North End on loan at the start of the 2023-24 campaign yet made only a pair of outings for the Championship club.
Ramsay has now joined League One promotion-chasers Bolton Wanderers for the remainder of the season hoping to finally get regular minutes.
Bradley enjoyed a highly-successful spell at the Trotters last term and has recently made four successive starts for Liverpool in the injury absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Beck also had a period at Bolton but things didn't go his way. However, the Wales youth international enjoyed a scintillating loan at Dundee in the first half of this campaign and has returned north of the border having been recalled to provide cover while Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas were injured.
Ramsay will be aiming to replicate his Anfield team-mates, although Klopp believes consistent football should be the chief target.
The German said: "We cannot compare, a loan spell for one worked out [but] for the other one not. So now, for example, yesterday I had Owen Beck in my office and I’m so happy. Owen as well, like Calvin, had previously a difficult loan spell. He didn’t play in Portugal, came back here and was at Bolton as well [as Bradley] and didn’t play there either, so we were all like: ‘How can that happen?’ because we really think highly of him.
"So, he goes to Scotland, is playing there and it gave him a massive boost. He arrived here and looked like a man, really, left-back, really ready to go. And now, the other boys are coming back we have the opportunity to give him that time [on loan] again, it makes sense.
"The problem is that Calvin was too often injured. It’s a horrible run of bad luck, I would say, started when he arrived here [and] had this back problem, out for half a year, came back, knee problem, gone on loan, another problem.
"So, that has to stop at one point and then everybody can see how good Calvin can be but now he needs consistent training, for the body, and then of course playing time as well. So, I had to get used to that over the years, to these loan things, and they didn’t work out always but in a lot of moments it worked out really well and especially Conor, you’re right, is a really good example that it helped massively – even when we knew before he went on loan that Conor would end up in our first team."