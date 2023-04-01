Luis Diaz has been ruled out of Liverpool’s trip to Man City in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp admits that Liverpool will bide their time with Luis Diaz - and he has been ruled out of today’s trip to Manchester City.

The winger returned to training earlier this week, having been sidelined with a knee injury since the Reds’ 3-2 loss at Arsenal in October.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Diaz made a profound impact after arriving at Anfield from Porto in January 2022. He’s scored 10 goals in 38 games and swiftly established himself as a key player in Klopp’s side.

Klopp, speaking to Liverpool’s club website, admits the Colombia international has an important week ahead as he looks to step up his regime.

Diaz won’t feature on the bench against City today and is unlikely to be involved for the clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the 26-year-old could be back involved when Arsenal visit Anfield on Sunday 9 April - but the visit to Leeds United on Monday 17 April is the most likely.

Klopp said: “It’s just nice to have the boy around because he is a super energiser, super-positive impact with just being around.

“So, we will see. In training everything looks fine but of course he’s not in the squad for the weekend, there’s no chance.

Advertisement

Advertisement