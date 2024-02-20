Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool's fledgling talents can help ease the current injury crisis.

The Reds have mounting fitness issues that threaten to derail their Premier League title charge. They welcome Luton Town to Anfield tomorrow night before facing Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Diogo Jota has been ruled out for two months with a knee injury he suffered in last weekend's 4-1 win at Brentford, while Curtis Jones is also set for a period on the sidelines after being forced off in the first half in west London.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker will miss a second straight game with a suspected hamstring issue, while Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring), Joel Matip (knee), Thiago Alcantara (muscle), Stefan Bajcetic (growing pains) and Ben Doak (knee) are also absent.

What's more, Darwin Nunez came off at half-time at Brentford and there have been suggestions in Egypt that Mo Salah could miss the Luton encounter after making his return from a hamstring injury at Brentford.

This season, Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley have made first-team breakthroughs and are now considered bona fide Premier League performers after stepping up impeccably. Bobby Clark and James McConnell have also made valuable contributions in the Carabao Cup and Europa League.

Klopp also revealed that prolific 18-year-old pair Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas have been impressing along with 16-year-old midfielder Trey Nyoni.

On the youngsters' contributions this season, the Liverpool manager said: "We are where we are because of them. The boys delivered and we will see how many of them we have to use and will give the opportunity because in a good moment, they all can be in, that’s how it is. We still have options there, definitely, players who showed already what they can do like James or Bobby and others who didn’t feature yet.