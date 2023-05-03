Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, applauds the fans after the team’s victory in the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield on May 03, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp revealed that Alisson Becker was close to crying after Liverpool’s victory over Fulham.

The Reds recorded a fifth successive triumph as they edged past the Cottagers 1-0 at Anfield. Mo Salah’s 39th-minute penalty kept up Liverpool’s feint hopes of finishing in the Premier League top four.

Goalkeeper Alisson made a fine stop to deny Carlos Vinicius in the closing stages and ensure that not only a win was delivered but also a clean sheet. It was the Brazil international’s first shut-out in six games - and meant so much to him.

Speaking to Premier League Productions (via BBC Sport), the Reds manager said: "Very happy. Super strong opponent. I can't respect any more what Marco [Silva] is doing there. I thought we controlled big parts of the game in the first half but in the second half it opened up. A really good team. It was tricky until the end. Five games in a row is good. I liked it a lot.

"They had a big chance so could have scored. We had moments in the first half we should have scored. That's how it is. You have to create. I saw big fight, really good spirit and the boys who came on were flying into the challenges. Of course we can control the game in these moments better but we can improve. We have played much worse in the past.

