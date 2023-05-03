Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
6 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
9 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
11 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
16 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
16 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

Jurgen Klopp names emotional Liverpool player close to crying immediately after Fulham victory

Liverpool earned a 1-0 victory over Fulham in the Premier League.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 3rd May 2023, 22:40 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 22:52 BST
Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, applauds the fans after the team’s victory in the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield on May 03, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, applauds the fans after the team’s victory in the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield on May 03, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, applauds the fans after the team’s victory in the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield on May 03, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp revealed that Alisson Becker was close to crying after Liverpool’s victory over Fulham.

The Reds recorded a fifth successive triumph as they edged past the Cottagers 1-0 at Anfield. Mo Salah’s 39th-minute penalty kept up Liverpool’s feint hopes of finishing in the Premier League top four.

Goalkeeper Alisson made a fine stop to deny Carlos Vinicius in the closing stages and ensure that not only a win was delivered but also a clean sheet. It was the Brazil international’s first shut-out in six games - and meant so much to him.

Most Popular

Speaking to Premier League Productions (via BBC Sport), the Reds manager said: "Very happy. Super strong opponent. I can't respect any more what Marco [Silva] is doing there. I thought we controlled big parts of the game in the first half but in the second half it opened up. A really good team. It was tricky until the end. Five games in a row is good. I liked it a lot.

"They had a big chance so could have scored. We had moments in the first half we should have scored. That's how it is. You have to create. I saw big fight, really good spirit and the boys who came on were flying into the challenges. Of course we can control the game in these moments better but we can improve. We have played much worse in the past.

"Alisson was close to crying with a clean sheet. It's pretty rare for us this season! It's very nice, especially for him."

Related topics:Jurgen KloppPremier LeagueFulham