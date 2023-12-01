Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp believes the progress of Jarell Quansah is justifying why Liverpool did not buy a new centre-half like 'a lot of people told us we should'.

Quansah is enjoying a breakthrough season at Anfield and made his 10th appearance in the 4-0 Europa League victory over LASK. The 20-year-old delivered another eye-catching display to help yield a clean sheet.

There was clamour for Liverpool to bolster their defensive options in the summer transfer window, with Micky van de Ven linked before joining Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Klopp knew that the Reds had Quansah waiting in the wings and that's why a new option was not recruited.

Look, for us that's absolutely perfect. Jarell played a super game. But, by the way, the last line tonight, starting from the right… Joey [Gomez], top, top, top; Ibou [Konate], top. That we took him off was a medical decision. No risks, stuff like this, give him minutes but not too long and Jarell played a super game, that's true. That couldn't be better news for the club, to be honest. I think before this season a lot of people told us we should buy a centre-half.