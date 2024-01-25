Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp saluted 'lifesaver' Joe Gomez who was once again 'exceptional for Liverpool in the successful bid to reach the Carabao Cup final.

Gomez has rejuvenated his Anfield career this season with a string of eye-catching performances. For the past month, the 26-year-old has deputised magnificently at left-back with Andy Robertson (shoulder) and Kostas Tsimikas (broken collarbone) while he's also impressed coming on in games on the right-hand side earlier this campaign.

Gomez played a sixth successive game in the 1-1 draw against Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Craven Cottage. It was enough to earn Liverpool a 3-2 aggregate victory to set-up a clash against Chelsea at Wembley - a repeat of the showpiece two years ago that the Reds won on penalties.

Klopp was full of praise for Gomez, although he admitted that the defender was a little ambitious going for goal as his wait to break his Liverpool duck stretched to 202 appearances.

The Anfield boss said: "Without Joe nothing would've happened in the last pretty much 13 [or] 14 weeks since Robbo [Andy Robertson] is out. Yes, because he could play there, but the things we could do with Trent [Alexander-Arnold] when we brought Joey on, I don't exactly [know] how many games [he] played now this year, but I would say 20-something already. Not only games, [he] played exceptional today again. He's a real defender and he comes inside.