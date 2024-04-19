Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, applauds the fans following his side's elimination from the UEFA Europa League after the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 Quarter-Final second leg match between Atalanta and Liverpool FC at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on April 18, 2024 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool could have come closer to producing their latest European miracle had Trent Alexander-Arnold been fully match-fit.

The Reds' hopes of winning the Europa League in Klopp's final season as manager came to an end at the hands of Atalanta in the quarter-finals. A 3-0 loss against the Serie A side at Anfield in the first leg did the damage.

But Liverpool made a bright start in the reverse clash at the Stadio de Bergamo, with Mo Salah giving them a lifeline when netting a penalty in the seventh minute. It was Alexander-Arnold, making his first start since recovering from a two-month knee injury, who won the spot-kick.

The Reds' vice-captain was at the heart of everything in the first half. But his prolonged absence caught up with him after the interval and was substituted in the 76th minute for Joe Gomez.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Klopp conceded that Liverpool could not sustain their tempo in the second period as they failed to pose Atalanta any real problems - and were meekly eliminated from the Europa League.

The Reds boss said: “The biggest problem for us in the second half was that we couldn't keep that tempo. For us, you saw tonight in Trent Alexander-Arnold which player we didn’t have for a while now. As long as he was fresh, together with Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] he set the tempo, the rhythm, the direction of the game. Obviously, he was a bit running a bit out of gas. Macca had to go through this game, which is crazy and the way he did it was absolutely insane, but that was the difference.

“We can do that usually [keep the tempo] but tonight it was not that easy. If we could have kept a higher rhythm a bit longer, I think whatever Atalanta changed in the second half was not [the reason]. In the first half they pressed really high, what they did in the end again, in the middle of the game maybe not that much so that’s how it is, but that was not the difference.