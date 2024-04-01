The Liverpool manager said: "I saw a lot of special performances today. Yes, Macca was incredible – absolutely incredible – but when you have that kind of talent, when you have that kind of character, then you should show it. It’s Macca, he can do that – so do it. That’s Conor [Bradley], that’s [Jarell] Quansah, that’s Wataru, that’s Dom… they are that good. That’s Joe Gomez.

"The boys are good, so show it. Yes, I am the biggest fan of these boys but I stopped being surprised if they really perform on the highest level because it is just what I want them to do and then when they do it it’s fine. If they cannot do it then I think about why and how we could help, but when they do it I am not as surprised as others maybe, I am just happy the more often they can do it. Great game, so many moments and then Caoimh [Kelleher] puts the ball out of the corner. I saw that pretty well and I didn’t expect the hand coming. There he was and it was really cool. As I said, difficult game, good performance, fantastic result."