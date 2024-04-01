Jurgen Klopp names Liverpool player who was 'absolutely incredible' in Brighton victory
Jurgen Klopp revealed he's no longer surprised by the heights that his Liverpool troops continue to hit.
The Reds earned a 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion and are now two points clear at the top of the Premier League table after Manchester City's goalless draw against Arsenal.
Liverpool had to battle back from going a goal behind inside two minutes. Luis Diaz equalised in the 27th minute before Mo Salah notched the Reds' winner on 65 minutes. It was Alexis Mac Allister who engineered Salah's goal with a sublime through ball.
Mac Allister is in fine form, having joined Liverpool from Brighton for £35 million in the summer transfer window. And Klopp heaped praise on the Argentina international along with the rest of his squad.
The Liverpool manager said: "I saw a lot of special performances today. Yes, Macca was incredible – absolutely incredible – but when you have that kind of talent, when you have that kind of character, then you should show it. It’s Macca, he can do that – so do it. That’s Conor [Bradley], that’s [Jarell] Quansah, that’s Wataru, that’s Dom… they are that good. That’s Joe Gomez.
"The boys are good, so show it. Yes, I am the biggest fan of these boys but I stopped being surprised if they really perform on the highest level because it is just what I want them to do and then when they do it it’s fine. If they cannot do it then I think about why and how we could help, but when they do it I am not as surprised as others maybe, I am just happy the more often they can do it. Great game, so many moments and then Caoimh [Kelleher] puts the ball out of the corner. I saw that pretty well and I didn’t expect the hand coming. There he was and it was really cool. As I said, difficult game, good performance, fantastic result."