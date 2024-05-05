Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool celebrating with the fans at the end of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on May 05, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Mo Salah’s performance after Liverpool’s 4-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Salah returned to the Reds’ starting line-up after a week that was dominated by talk over his future. The winger was involved in a touchline argument with Klopp during a 2-2 draw at West Ham last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amid a tough run of form, Salah was much more like his usual self against Spurs. He opened the scoring in the 16th minute before his saved shot allowed Andy Robertson to tap home Liverpool’s second goal.