Jurgen Klopp names Liverpool player who was 'absolutely outstanding' immediately after Tottenham win
Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Mo Salah’s performance after Liverpool’s 4-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.
Salah returned to the Reds’ starting line-up after a week that was dominated by talk over his future. The winger was involved in a touchline argument with Klopp during a 2-2 draw at West Ham last weekend.
Amid a tough run of form, Salah was much more like his usual self against Spurs. He opened the scoring in the 16th minute before his saved shot allowed Andy Robertson to tap home Liverpool’s second goal.
And after rediscovering his quality, Klopp heaped praise on the Egypt international. The Liverpool manager told Sky Sports: "Mo was outstanding, he played a really good game. His side with Harvey [Elliott] was good. I was pleased for him. None of the boys want to play not great, why would they? Mo showed what he is capable of. Mo was absolutely outstanding."
