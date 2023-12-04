Register
Jurgen Klopp names Liverpool player who was 'really good' and 'so important' in pulsating Fulham victory

The Liverpool summer signing made a key impact against Fulham.

By Will Rooney
Published 4th Dec 2023, 04:00 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 06:57 GMT
Jurgen Klopp hailed the impact of Wataru Endo after Liverpool's pulsating 4-3 victory over Fulham.

The summer signing from Stuttgart came off the bench in the 83rd minute after Bobby De Cordova-Reid had headed Fulham in front only three minutes earlier.

But Endo's introduction proved pivotal for the Reds when he curled home the equaliser with four minutes remaining. Trent Alexander-Arnold bagged Liverpool's winner a minute later to send Anfield into euphoria.

Endo has had to be patient for opportunities since arriving on Merseyside - especially in the Premier League. But Klopp was highly impressed with the Japan international's cameo. Speaking at his post-match press conference, Klopp told reporters: W"ataru was just so important; he came on and that was really good, really good. Won decisive challenges, super passing, a top goal. And then Trent makes it a brace. Honestly, for whatever reason, I didn't see that ball go in, I was probably turning in that moment or whatever. I haven't watched it back, but all of them [were] pretty special."

