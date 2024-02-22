Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp is confident that Harvey Elliott will continue to rack up the Liverpool appearance milestones after reaching a century.

Elliott played his 100th game for the Reds in the 4-1 win over Luton Town despite still only being 20. And it was one to remember from a personal and a team perspective as scored his side's final goal.

Despite a depleted squad missing seven regular starters including Mo Salah, Jurgen Klopp's troops battled to victory. They fell behind in the 12th minute when Chiedozie Ogbene bagged and Liverpool lacked cutting edge and composure in the first half.

Yet they improved markedly after the break, with Virgil van Dijk equalising before Cody Gakpo put the Reds ahead. Luis Diaz increased the lead before Elliott curled home a magnificent finish in the 90th minute.

Klopp admitted that Elliott, who joined from Fulham in 2020, was not at his best in the opening 45 minutes as he deputised for Salah on the right-wing. But he improved markedly in the second period and Klopp is adamant the versatile youngster has a big part to play in the future.

The Liverpool boss said: "Top performance. And Harvey is a top player; 100 games for Liverpool FC in not the worst period of the club’s history, where you cannot afford players who [just] play the position, that’s a proper sign. But tonight he had not a great first half. There was a pass with Lucho; when I saw he wants to play the pass instead of maybe he can go in a one-on-one situation, there was here a finish a bit late...

