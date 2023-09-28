Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jurgen Klopp lavished praise on his Liverpool troops as they eased into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The Reds earned a 3-1 victory over Leicester City at Anfield last night. And despite Kasey McAteer giving the Championship leaders the lead inside three minutes, the home side dominated afterwards. After Ben Doak hit the bar and Cody Gakpo had a header cleared off the line in the first half, the latter hit the equaliser three minutes into the second period.

Substitute Dominik Szoboszlai’s thunderous effort in the 70th minute gave Liverpool the lead before Diogo Jota’s clever backheel with a minute remaining set up a tie against Premier League rivals Bournemouth in the next stage of the competition.

Klopp made wholesale changes from the team that defeated West Ham in the top flight previously, with Curtis Jones the sole survivor. And the Reds manager was impressed with plenty of performances - and admitted he can’t stop smiling when watching 17-year-old Ben Doak.

He said: “Top goals, absolutely top goals. But I think the goals we didn't score were pretty beautiful as well, just didn't go in – like the last of Harvey [Elliott], I have no clue who blocked that. How I said, now looking back, a top night for us because you look at Wataru [Endo], how he grew into the game and how dominant he was in the second half, how he really won the balls, passed the ball. I'm not sure it was the last pass before Dom scores but for sure probably he passed the ball through the lines again, what he did quite frequently. That was really, really good, he played a super game. Jarell Quansah, not only playing outstandingly well, setting a goal up. Ben, so exciting, you cannot watch him without smiling, to be honest. It's really, really nice to see.