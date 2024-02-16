Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on February 13, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Harvey Elliott will become a regular Liverpool starter in the future - but patience is required.

The 20-year-old has largely been used as an impact substitute for the Reds this season. He's made his mark in plenty of games, including last weekend's 3-1 victory over Burnley when he provided two assists while he also bagged the winner in a 2-1 triumph at Crystal Palace in December.

However, Elliott has started only three Premier League matches for table-topping Liverpool, who can extend their lead at the summit to five points - for a brief period at least - when they make the trip to Brentford tomorrow. And while Elliott may again be used from the bench, Klopp revealed that the versatile attacker has been 'absolutely exceptional' in training heading into the encounter.

Klopp said: "Young players go through different moments in the early days of their career - flying, not flying, working hard. All young players do that, it's completely normal. Harvey is incredibly important and I'm sure he knows that. Does he wish he started each game? Yes he probably wants that but it was a little - when he came on, he was brilliant, when he started he was not exactly the same but it's not a problem.

"He is young, he has time and will be there 100%. He will not be a 'super-sub' or whatever the public calls him for the rest of his career. He needs to take his time, have a real impact in the game, take his time, use your skillset better and better and that's what he's doing really well and there's a lot of potential.