Alexander-Arnold bagged a superb free-kick as the Reds earned a 3-1 victory over Fulham to move level on points with leaders Arsenal. The right-back was making his first league start for more than two months after recovering from a knee injury. And he stepped up with aplomb when netting from 25 yards to hand Liverpool the lead in the 32nd minute.

Conor Bradley, 20, earned plenty of plaudits while deputising for Alexander-Arnold. But Klopp, speaking at his post-match press conference, explained just how important Liverpool’s vice-captain is. The Anfield chief said: “It’s super-important. Super-important. But, for example, one of the shooting stars of this season is Conor Bradley, who played the position and he played in a few games football where we all thought: ‘Oh, wow... what was that?!’ But nobody is like Trent.

“Nobody is like Trent. The way we play with him can be different, so yes, it is super-helpful and I am really happy about that. How I said, the squad situation in the moment – and hopefully it stays like that – is as good as it has been in this season because if you saw our bench today, that was real quality and experience and stuff like this. I love all the kids who’ve played for us – and Jarell [Quansah] did today again an incredible job – and we wouldn’t be where we are without them, but it’s cool to have for once all the big guns as well around. Now we have to stay greedy, staying really on it. Let’s see what we can do.”