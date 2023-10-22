Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jurgen Klopp hailed Mo Salah for again being Liverpool’s big-moment player in their Merseyside derby victory over Everton.

Salah’s second half-double yielded a 2-0 triumph for the Reds at Anfield. He opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 75th minute after Luis Diaz’s cross struck the flailing arm of Blues defender Michael Keane. Salah struck his effort emphatically past Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal.

Then in stoppage-time, Salah finished off a Liverpool counter-attack to seal the three points. The Egypt international has now bagged 200 league goals in his career - with 146 of those in the Premier League. Klopp admitted that Salah’s performance was by far his best during his Anfield career but hailed his ruthlessness in front of goal which ‘will never stop’.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Reds boss Klopp said: "Look, what I love most about Mo is… well, maybe mostly I love the numbers! But I think that Mo Salah played for us an incredible amount of fantastic games. Today was not his best game but then [still] being that clinical with the penalty and then staying in the situation, that's probably his biggest quality, and I love that.